Idris Elba is bowing out of the James Bond race, at least for the time being.

Elba, 49, is among the all-star list of celebrities often pitched by fans and media to take up the nametag of Agent 007. As Daniel Craig prepares to wave goodbye in “No Time to Die”, Elba plays down his chances of being Bond.

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond,” Elba told ITV London. “Who wouldn’t?” take the role, he added. “It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and colour.”

“The Harder They Fall”, starring Elba and produced by Jay-Z, premiered at BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday ahead of its Netflix global premiere on Oct. 22.

Craig will deliver his James Bond swan song in “No Time to Die”, premiering on Oct. 8 in North America.