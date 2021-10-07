Click to share this via email

Queen Latifah has always wanted to work with Adam Sandler.

Appearing Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show”, the star of Global’s “The Equalizer” talked about getting to star alongside the comedian in the upcoming film “Hustle”.

The film stars Sandler as a down and out NBA scout trying to find a truly extraordinary player to help rejuvenate his own career.

“I cannot wait for you all to see it,” Latifah told Jimmy Fallon. “My dream came true. I play Adam‘s wife.”

She also praised Sandler and the experience of working with him.

“He is the best, and just so much fun,” she said, adding, “He’s a sweetheart, just having fun and just making everybody happy.”

The second season premiere of “The Equalizer” airs Sunday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. on Global.