Dakota Johnson’s invite must be getting lost in the mail, Jimmy Kimmel.

Johnson recently dropped by Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and was asked about her celebrity neighbours. It turns out the “Wounds” actress has some famous faces living nearby.

“A more recent study found that during the pandemic one out of three said they got a lot closer with their neighbours. Dakota what is your neighbours like?” Barrymore asked Johnson. “Who are they? And what is your relationship with them?”

“One neighbour I don’t talk to and then the other neighbour is Jimmy Kimmel,” Johnson replied. “They are great neighbours except they have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me.”

Johnson might not have done herself any favours with that admission.

“Is this for real?” Barrymore teased. “Because you know people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.”

Barrymore then asked Johnson about the unnamed neighbour.

“They are probably fine. They just really like to cut my hedges without asking but they are probably nice people,” Johnson shared. “I’m not really a confrontational person.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore and Johnson curate their favourite movies and television shows.

