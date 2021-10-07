Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop are bringing the importance of intimacy to Netflix.

As seen in the new trailer, the series, “Sex, Love & Goop”, follows courageous, real couples as they work with experts to explore their bodies and learn methods to enhance their relationships. It will also explore how sex and intimacy show up differently for different couples, revealing there’s more to pleasure than you think.

The experts include Michaela Boehm, Goop’s go-to expert in intimacy, relationships and sexuality, Jaiya, a sexological bodyworker and founder of the erotic blueprint type, Amina Peterson, tantra and “sacred intimacy” coach, Darshana Avila, an erotic wholeness coach and Katarina “Kato” Wittich, a family constellations facilitator.

“’Sex, Love & goop’ explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners,” the official logline reads. “A continuation of Goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

Paltrow will also serve as executive producer on the series, which features six 30-minute episodes.

“Sex, Love & Goop” starts streaming on Oct. 21.