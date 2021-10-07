Britney Spears’ ex-husband is on her side.

Speaking to People, Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan reacted to the recent ruling suspending Spears’ father Jamie from the pop star’s conservatorship.

Kaplan said that Spears and Federline’s sons “should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best.”

The couple share two children, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

Responding to sources saying that Spears hopes to be able to see her sons more often now, the attorney didn’t comment on their specific custody arrangement, but said his client was open to the idea.

“If Britney wants to see the children, she’s able to see the children,” Kaplan said. “Obviously we don’t know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he’s happy.”

According to People, a source close to Spears said that she blames her father for not being able to see her sons as often since August 2019, when Jamie was involved in an alleged altercation with Sean and a restraining order was placed against him seeing the two boys.

“She is very hopeful now that her dad is out,” the source said. “Britney thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life.”