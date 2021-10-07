Get ready for a new kind of Halloween story.

On Thursday, Universal Pictures debuted a new first-look featurette about the horror sequel “Halloween Kills”, the second in a planned trilogy.

RELATED: Evil Returns In Terrifying Final ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer

“This is a very different movie,” says star Jamie Lee Curtis.

“It’s called ‘Halloween Kills’ and it has to live up to that title,” director David Gordon Green adds. “It’s a bigger, badder, nastier, crazier version.”

Explaining the differences between this film and the previous entry, released in 2018, Curtis says, “The last movie was Laurie’s story. This is the town’s story.”

“Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor,” reads the official description.

“But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster,” it continues. “The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

“David was really clear that he just wanted to explore the after-effects of violence, and how it affected Haddonfield,” co-writer Danny McBride says.

RELATED: ‘Halloween’ Comes To Venice As Curtis Gets Lifetime Award

Actor Anthony Michael Hall adds, “It really does talk about this sort of mob mentality.”

But in case any horror fans were worried the film would be getting away from its genre roots, actress Greer assures everyone, “There’s just non-stop action and blood.”

“It’s really intense,” Curtis adds.