Don’t mess with Woody Harrelson’s daughter.

Harrelson reportedly punched a man who repeatedly took photos of the “Zombieland: Double Tap” actor and his daughter, according to NBC Washington News4. Harrelson reportedly approached the man and asked him to delete the photos. The individual allegedly rejected the actor’s request and lunged at him.

The three-time Oscar nominee was not the aggressor, witnesses told DC Metropolitan Police Department. Harrelson allegedly punched the man after the alleged aggressor tried to “grab his neck.”

“No arrest has been made at this time. This case remains under active investigation,” a spokesperson for the police department told ET. News4 reports that charges against the unnamed man are pending and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place on the roof of The Watergate Hotel at about 11 p.m. local time.

Harrelson, 60, has three daughters: Deni Montana Harrelson, 28, Zoe Giordano Harrelson, 25, and Makani Ravello Harrelson, 15, whom he shares with his wife Laura Louie.