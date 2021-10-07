It’s hard to match William Shatner’s penis humour.

Shatner, 90, is preparing to board Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ new rocket, the New Shepard, as part of Blue Origin’s upcoming launch. Comparisons were instantly made between the New Shepard and Dr. Evil’s penis rocket ship from “Austin Powers”.

RELATED: ‘Star Trek’ Hero William Shatner Is Headed Beyond Earth

So, I watched the Blue Origin launch and I swear all I saw was Dr Evil's rocket 🤦‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/nipDwP8wej — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) July 20, 2021

“Well no, there’s nothing to make fun of,” Shatner told Anderson Cooper on Wednesday’s episode of “Anderson Cooper 360”, via The Wrap. “We’re inseminating the space program!

“Well, leave it to you to throw it out there for someone else to pick it up,” Shatner joked. “But it certainly does look – when they say ‘insertion’ do they really mean insertion?”

RELATED: ‘Star Trek’’s Captain Kirk Rocketing Into Space Next Week

Blue Origin, Bezos’ privately funded aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight service, announced on Monday that Shatner will become the oldest person to ever go into space. The Canadian actor famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series.

The launch is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 12 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.