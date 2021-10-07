Click to share this via email

Holiday surprises aren’t always easy to accept.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new Christmas movie “Love Hard”, starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.

Rebecca Staab as Barb Lin, Harry Shum Jr. as Owen Lin, James Saito as Bob Lin and Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin in “Love Hard” – Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2021

“Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet),” the synopsis reads.

“Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).”

Darren Barnet as Tag and Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin in “Love Hard” – Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2021

In the trailer, Natalie ropes Josh into helping her get together with theTag, but soon feelings begin to develop between the unlikely, catfished couple.

Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer and Darren Barnet as Tag in “Love Hard” – Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2021

Directed by Hernán Jiménez and co-written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, the film also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

“Love Hard” premieres Nov. 5.