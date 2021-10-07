HBO is giving fans a look at Brittany Murphy’s life, and tragic death, beyond headlines in the first look at “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?”

The two-part documentary series will detail the rising star, the lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack and both their mysterious deaths that occurred just five months apart.

In 2009, Murphy was found dead in her Los Angeles home, with a coroner later determining her cause of death untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications. The coroner confirmed there were no illegal drugs found in her system. She was 32-years-old.

Monjack, 40, died five months later of similar causes.

“Brittany was so wonderful,” Kathy Najimy, who worked on “King Of The Hill” with the late star, says in the trailer. Later adding that Monjack “came along” when Murphy was having “a little dip” in her personal life.

“I think that’s where her judgment was muddled, and she became prey,” Najimy continued. “We all were scared and freaked out. Like, ‘Who was this guy?’ ”

“What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” will also feature new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her.

Both parts of “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” will stream on HBO Max starting Oct. 14.