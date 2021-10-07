The Beyhive was in an uproar after Adele earned the 2017 Grammy Award for Album of the Year over Beyoncé, and Adele agrees.

Adele’s 25 earned the Album of the Year award over Beyoncé’s Lemonade. The “Hello” singer was just as disappointed with the results as Beyoncé’s fans were, she tells American Vogue for the publication’s Nov. 2021 cover issue.

“My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won,” Adele tells the publication. “For my friends who are women of colour, it was such a huge acknowledgment for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe?

“I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top—they don’t know what a visual album is. They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”

Adele also addresses the unfortunate uproar around her weight loss.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now,” Adele tells the publication. “I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.

“And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

Adele is preparing for the release of her fourth studio album, led by the upcoming single “Easy on Me”.

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore,” she shares. “Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Adele covers the November issues of American and British Vogue.