The journey of these Netflix space colonists comes to an end in the season three trailer for “Lost in Space”.

Netflix premiered the season three trailer for “Lost in Space” on Thursday. The season will serve as the show’s final outing.

“Lost In Space” — Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2021

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” showrunner Zack Estrin told Deadline. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode.

“If anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of ‘Lost In Space’ is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“Lost In Space” — Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2021

The third and final season of “Lost in Space” premieres on Dec. 1 in its entirety on Netflix.