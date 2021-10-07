Things got heated on Thursday’s episode of “The View”.

While interviewing some of the “Shark Tank” gang, including Barbara Corcoran, about Good American founder and CEO Emma Grede, as she makes history as the first Black, female guest shark on the reality show, the co-hosts, Whoopie Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin praised Grede for her size-inclusive brand.

After admitting she still needed to try the popular brand, Goldberg confessed she worried the jeans wouldn’t “fit this COVID [butt].”

Both Hostin and Navarro assured her they would since Good American’s business model includes an inclusive size range, but Corcoran used the opportunity to throw a dig at Goldberg.

“And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs!” Corcoran said to the host.

If you come for the Legend Whoopi, Queen Ana is gonna come for YOU! #theview pic.twitter.com/GwzQhbAMGT — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2021

But Navarro’s reaction and defence of her friend and co-host is going viral on Twitter.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” Navarro said before pointing to Corcoran’s dress. “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV.”

She later ripped up both her question cards.

Ana is my hero after today! 👏 She don't play with weight jokes, especially when it's about Whoopi #TheView — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) October 7, 2021

Ana is that girl! Ride or die and I love her for it! @ananavarro said don’t you come for Whoopi! Barbara Corcoran went too far. #TheView pic.twitter.com/i7vearnC15 — C. Nelson (@Denali99) October 7, 2021

After receiving some heat on Twitter, Corcoran issued an apology to the EGOT icon.

“I just came back from ‘The View’ and saw my old friend Whoopi,“ she began in her apology video. “As you all know, she has a phenomenal sense of humour and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I am very sorry.”