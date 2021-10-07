Dorit Kemsley and Jennifer Tilly didn’t hold back during their appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

The pair weighed in on Sutton Stracke’s ongoing feud with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne.

“I have to say, I’m a huge ‘Housewives’ fan and it’s a lot more fun to watch when your friend isn’t always on the hot plate,” said Tilly, who is Stracke’s best friend.

On whether or not Stracke pushed too hard while questioning her legal woes, Tilly said, “I don’t think she took it too far. I think she was asking questions she wanted to know the answer to and she was very brave I thought.”

Host Andy Cohen also got the guests to share their thoughts on Jayne’s “fantastical” story about her husband about Tom’s car accident.

Asked if she was laughing because the story was “ridiculous” or because she was “uncomfortable”, Kemsley said, “Probably a little bit of both, but I think it was more that, in an effort to try and recount the story, I kept sounding ridiculous and it was getting twisted and of course my husband is so funny, so we just start laughing.”

Revealing whether or not she believed the story on a scale of 1-10 Tilly, admitted that she was “probably a 7”.