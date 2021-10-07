Dave Grohl is mining his personal and professional life for a new collection of short stories, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music in which he details his journey from drumming with Nirvana to creating the Foo Fighters and everything in between. ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with Grohl to get the inside scoop on how the project came to be and stories he shares, including his bond with Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

“When you’re like playing music with him or you’re hanging out with him, you never forget that he’s Paul McCartney,” Grohl shares with ET Canada. “You don’t forget he is a Beatle. But he reminds you that we’re all just human beings and it kind of diffuses that whole thing.”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Says Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Her First Piano Lesson: ‘They Wrote A Song Together’

Known for being “creatively restless”, Grohl says it took the pandemic to give him the time to write his memories down in short story format, first on Instagram and then in a book.

“Most musicians are great storytellers, raconteurs. You can like sit down at a bar with them and they’ll tell you about their amazing experiences,” he says. “And it’s been that way my whole life, really.”

Despite growing up with a dad who was a journalist and speechwriter and a mom who taught creative writing, Grohl says he didn’t inherit his parents’ skills but still learned a lot from his late father.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Invites 10-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell To Jam With Foo Fighters

“Ages ago, when everyone started using email, I had this really great back and forth correspondence with my dad,” he recalls. “I was learning how to do it in this correspondence between the two of us. And finally, he sent me this email and he said, ‘David, you’re becoming a great writer.’ He said, ‘your writing has punch and punch is power’. And I think what he meant in that was I was writing in my own voice.”

But that’s not the only great advice Grohl received from his father.

“My father, right when Nirvana became successful, he said, ‘you know this isn’t going to last right?’ And I said, ‘no of course not’,” Grohl says. “He said, ‘you have to treat every cheque you make like it’s the last one you’re ever going to make so don’t be stupid. Save your money.’ And I did.”

But Grohl says there is one thing he likes to splurge on: “Wine. Just wine. Really I have a thing for wine,” he adds with a laugh.