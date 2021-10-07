Kanye West is playing a role in shaping the next generation.

West has plans to open a the Donda Academy in California, according to Billboard. The Donda Academy — named after West’s mom, former Chicago State University professor Dr. Donda West — has enlisted four elite basketball prospects: Zion Cruz, Jahki Howard, Robert Dillingham, and Jalen Hooks.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Hooks told the Indianapolis Star. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

The school welcomes students kindergartner through Grade 12.

“Donda Academy finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world,” the website’s homepage reads.

“Donda Academy mission using an ethic of integrity and care,” the website’s mission statement reads. “Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core CURRICULUM, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.

The launch date for Donda Academy has yet to be revealed; however, Yahoo Sports reports potential plans for a game between Donda Academy and Sierra Canyon School in Feburary.