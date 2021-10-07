Click to share this via email

“Selena + Chef” is back for some more kitchen fun.

In the newly announced third season, HBO is bringing back Selena Gomez and a new group of chefs from around the world for some epic lessons in cooking.

This season also features some group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more.

Just like the first two seasons, Gomez will donate $10,000 to the charity of each chef’s choice. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe will all join Gomez this season.

“Selena + Chef” returns to HBO Max on Oct. 28.