Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Hudson and Rani Rose sure know how to put on a show.

In an adorable clip shared to Instagram, the “Bride Wars” actress, 42, and her 3-year-old daughter hit the floor of their hallway to perform an a cappella version of the Alicia Keys hit “Girl On Fire”.

While Hudson admittedly forgot the words, the pair didn’t miss a beat while dancing.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Talks About How Big Her Wedding Will Be And Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Run For Governor

Soon, Rani Rose took a solo nailing the chorus to her favourite song.

“Thought I’d share the full experience!” Hudson captioned the clip, which was posted after a few behind-the-scenes snaps of the routine. “7:30 a.m. showing! Rani’s favourite song, “This Girl Is On Fire” 🔥 This is how we do it over here… We love putting on a show, LET’S GO!”

“Interpretive dance is kind of our thing 👯‍♀️🎩🎭,” she captioned the photo series.

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s 17-Year-Old Son Ryder Hilariously Trolls Actress’ Brand With Spot On Impersonation

Hudson shares little Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The actress is also mom to Ryder, 17, who she shares with ex Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 10, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.