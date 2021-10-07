A star-studded guest list will be attending “The Afterparty”, a new series headed to Apple TV+.

The streaming service unveiled its trailer on Thursday for the impending murder-mystery comedy series, starring such familiar Hollywood names as Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Dave Franco, among many others.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Gets Catfished For Christmas In ‘Love Hard’ Trailer

“This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made. Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way,” said Oscar-winning duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller in a press release, explaining the new series will be far from ordinary television.

“By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world,” they added.

RELATED: Netflix Releases ‘Lost In Space’ Trailer Ahead Of Colonists Final Journey

Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”), Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”) and John Early (“Search Party”) star in the new series.

“The Afterparty” premieres January 2022 on Apple TV+.