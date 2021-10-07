Click to share this via email

Melissa Benoist is saying goodbye to “Supergirl”.

While the actress, 33, says she will miss a lot about playing the superhero on the popular CW series, Benoist admits there is one thing she will not miss.

“I have to say, I don’t know if I’ll miss flying,” the “Glee” alum admitted when she joined “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

“Because it hurt my body so much!” she explained.

After host Jimmy Kimmel asked is there was any new technology or equipment used to create the illusion of flight, Benoist said, “No.”

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think — someone told me, I think it’s been the same since Christopher Reeve did it. Just wires and like, a harness that’s like a diaper and doing [the pose].”

The final season of “Supergirl” is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Showcase.