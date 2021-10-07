Dakota Johnson appeared on Thursday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show” , where she offered a hilarious spontaneous reaction to a previous talk-show appearance.

During the interview, host Drew Barrymore brought up Johnson’s infamous 2019 visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show, when DeGeneres complained about not being invited to Johnson’s recent birthday party.

“Actually, no. That’s not the truth, Ellen,” Johnson insisted, reminding DeGeneres and her producers that he had been invited, but didn’t attend.

The awkward exchange had not escaped Barrymore, who obliquely joked about it while chatting with Johnson about her “great” neighbours, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, joking that they “have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me.”

That led Barrymore to make a quick joke about her awkward “Ellen” appearance.

“Is this for real? Because, you know, people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties,” Barrymore quipped, leading Johnson to laugh out loud.

“That was amazing, by the way,” Barrymore said of her “Ellen” visit as the audience cheered. “Like, amazing.”

The moment can be seen just after the four-minute mark in the video at the top of the page.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.