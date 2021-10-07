Queen Latifah is opening up about what it’s like living in Hollywood as a curvy woman.

In a profile by model Hunter McGrady for Yahoo! Life, the actress, 51, recalled the time she was asked to lose weight for a role.

“I have felt that pressure and I’ve literally been asked to lose weight, through my people the word came,” Latifah said. “Luckily, I have people who are like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to happen. She’s not losing weight for you.'”

She added, “It made me angry because I felt like I was fine. I’m what people look like.”

As she explained, she didn’t want to give in to the pressures because she wanted others to be able to relate to her.

“You want me to lose weight? Why? So there’s a whole bunch of women out there who won’t have someone to relate to on TV, is that what you’re trying to get at? Honestly, I knew by me standing up, I was actually standing up for some other people,” she continued.

“Get to know yourself, not just in the mirror, but on the inside,” she added. “So now you have even more power to make decisions about your own body and how you really feel about it.”

