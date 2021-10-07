Lawyers for Paramount Pictures are asking a judge to toss a lawsuit filed by Bam Margera aiming to derail the release of “Jackass 4”, claiming the suit is “baseless” and “riddled with outright lies.”

Back in August, Margera filed suit after he was fired from the latest movie in the “Jackass” franchise when he allegedly failed a drug test, violating the terms of a “wellness agreement” he claims he was coerced into signing, naming “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze in the suit.

“Margera’s lawsuit is baseless,” a special motion from Paramount attorneys said of Margera’s suit, as reported by Deadline. “His claims seeking to enjoin Jackass Forever improperly target Defendants’ protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law. This Court should strike them.”

The motion continued: “Separate and apart from its legal insufficiency, Margera’s complaint is riddled with outright lies: Margera alleges that Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze accosted him in a rehab facility and browbeat him into signing a draconian sobriety contract (they did not, infra at II.A); that he was fraudulently induced and coerced into signing his talent agreement with Paramount (he was not, infra at II.C); that Paramount hired a doctor who forced him to take a ‘cocktail of pills’ that Paramount supposedly prescribed for him against his will (that is absurd and never happened, infra at II.B); that he complied with the Wellness Program (he breached it, infra at II.D); and that he was terminated for taking Adderall, which he claims was prescribed for him (it was not — he admitted that he bought it off the street — infra at II.D).”

In any case, Paramount has already decided to postpone the release of the oft-delayed “Jackass Forever” yet again. Initially slated to release in July 2021, the premiere was then pushed to September, and then to Oct. 22.