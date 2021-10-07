Once upon a time, Shane Dawson was a popular, successful YouTuber, until some racist behaviour from his past — including wearing Blackface and using the N-word — resurfaced, sending him away from the platform.

On Thursday, Dawson returned to YouTube with a new video in which he addressed being “canceled,” revealing he and husband Ryland Adams moved from L.A. to Colorado.

“I have a lot to say,” he states at the beginning of the video.

“I have had such an intense last year, last year and a half… I have to talk about some stuff. It’s weird. I definitely feel ashamed and embarrassed over a lot of the stuff, old clips, that started coming out when I got cancelled,” he continues.

“All of that. Awful. Then it snowballed. If I talk about it how I really feel, people are going to say ‘oh you’re trying to get sympathy.’ I feel like people are going to hate me no matter what, and I kind of just have to accept it,” he says.

“I went through a weird time when I wanted to leave the Internet. I felt like it ruined my life… I feel like I shouldn’t talk about this, whatever… here’s what I’ll say. I’m very disconnected from the person I was in my early 20s to a point where when I see that person, it makes me feel really sad and sick to my stomach. Some things I learned over the last year and a half, I can’t just pretend like that person didn’t exist, so I’ve really come to peace with that. I don’t want to get too much into this, but I made a lot of growth before I got cancelled,” adds Dawson.

“I felt like I got to a place where I was proud of what I was making on YouTube, proud of who I was becoming… and then it felt like everything spiraled and I got cancelled, and then it felt like the end of the world… it lasted months. I think part of me was upset because I made so much growth, and now I’m being cancelled over things in the past, and that’s not me anymore…”

Ultimately, Dawson says he’s thankful for what he went through, regardless of how painful it was. As he says, “it made me realize that I can’t focus on what other people think of me… I learned a lot. I’m so happy it happened. So grateful I got cancelled, because it really changed my life.”