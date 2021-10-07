Nick Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey don’t always see eye to eye when co-parenting their 10-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, a.k.a. Roc and Roe.

Cannon admitted that in a sneak peek at Friday’s edition of his daytime talk show, “Nick Cannon”, revealing the forbidden he gift he gave to their kids against Carey’s wishes.

“My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cellphone at 8,” Cannon told the audience in the clip.

“And they have iPads and I was all for it. I’m all about it, but Mariah was like, ‘Uh-huh. They ain’t gonna be Googling us, nuh-uh, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we ain’t playing,'” he continued, referencing the four children he’s fathered, with three different women, within the past few months.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Comments On Having His 4th Child In 6 Months, ‘I Don’t Have No Accident’

“I respected it at 8, but then so we kind of made a deal. We said at 10 then they can have it … [but] Mariah said, ‘Nuh-uh. No,'” he added.

Regardless, Cannon revealed that he “snuck” the twins their phones.

“We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing,” he said. “[Then when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like, ‘I’m gonna leave these right here and tell your mama I’ll be back.’ Mariah is still mad at me to this day.”