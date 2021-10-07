Shannen Doherty is opening up about her ongoing battle with breast cancer in order to raise awareness.

“For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second,” the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star wrote in the caption for a pair of personal photos she shared on Instagram Thursday.

“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like,” she continued.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Going To Keep Fighting To Stay Alive’

“I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you, Doherty wrote.

“In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired. I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible. #breastcancerawareness,” she concluded.