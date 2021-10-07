Whoopi Goldberg has been known to date men younger than herself, but on Wednesday’s edition of “The View” she admitted those days are behind her.

In the episode, Golberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, joined by guest co-host Cindy McCain, engaged in a discussion of age differences in relationships.

“Whoopi, do you go younger or older?” asked Haines.

“It depends on my mood,” Goldberg replied. “Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they’re not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not.”

To illustrate her point, Goldberg recalled an experience with a younger man that gave her pause.

“Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks,” she explained. “I went out with a younger dude and he said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’ And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!'”

She added, “So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it’s tiring. But then there’s the other way where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re alright.’ So you never know.”