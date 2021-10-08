It’s still all about pushing boundaries for Madonna.

On Thursday, the iconic pop star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and gave host Jimmy Fallon an awkward surprise when she decided to escalate things in a big way.

“You do all these things first, and then people take your ideas and they don’t give you credit,” Fallon said of her career.

“And they also don’t do it as good,” Madonna laughed. “That sounds really arrogant, but it’s kinda true.”

RELATED: Madonna Onstage In First Look At Paramount+ Tour Documentary ‘Madame X’

Referencing James Baldwin’s line, “Artists are here to disturb the peace,” the singer added, “And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon, but people’s peace while they watch this show. But I mean that in the best way.”

When Fallon responded that she gets in “good trouble,” Madonna took that as a queue to jump up on his desk and lie down in sultry poses, to the host’s shock.

“Because life is not just about interviewing kiddies,” she joked. “Don’t you want to talk to an adult?”

Speaking of kiddie interviews, earlier in the show, Fallon had Madonna join him for a game of “Kid Theater”.

For the game, they performed scenes written by little children, based on movie titles.

RELATED: Madonna On Whether Florence Pugh Will Be Playing Her In Upcoming Biopic: ‘She’s Definitely Up There On The List’

Also during the interview, the host asked Madonna about rumoured film roles she turned down, in everything from “Showgirls” to playing Catwoman in “Batman Returns”.

The singer confirmed both rumours, saying she didn’t regret turning down “Showgirls”, but did regret passing up the “fierce” role of Catwoman.

Madonna then revealed one more movie she turned down that surprised everyone.

“I also turned down the role in ‘The Matrix’,” she said. “Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself.”

She didn’t say which role, though the female lead of the film was Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, who is reprising her role int he upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”.

“That’s like one of the best movies ever made,” Madonna said. “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”