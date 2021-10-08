Click to share this via email

Daniel Craig can really do any role.

On Thursday, the “No Time To Die” star appeared on “The Late Late Show”, where host James Corden roped him into recreating scenes from 24 blockbuster movies in just 10 minutes.

They kicked things off with “Jurassic Park”, and Craig put on his best Richard Attenborough impression to recite the line, “Welcome to Jurassic Park,” while wearing a pith helmet and looking through binoculars.

Other recreations included “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, “Speed”, “King Kong”, a musical re-enactment of “Grease”, “Titanic”, “Star Wars”, and more.

Plus, there was a surprise appearance by Christopher Lloyd during their “Back to the Future” re-enactment.

In another surprise, Geena Davis crashed their recreation of the classic “Thelma & Louise”.