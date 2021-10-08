Click to share this via email

Everyone goofs.

On Thursday’s “Wheel of Fortune”, contestant Melanie Fisher had viewers in stitches after she flubbed an answer in spectacular fashion.

Only minutes after informing host Pat Sajak that she had graduated from college in just three years with a 4.0 GPA, she messed up while attempting to solve the puzzle “_ _ L _ Y G O O _ F E L L O W.”

Hitting the buzzer, she mistakenly answered, “Jolly goof fellow.”

Competitor J.R. Browning then hit his buzzer with the correct response, “Jolly good fellow.”

On Twitter, viewers had a big laugh at Fisher’s flub.

@patsajak Wheel of Fortune I can’t stop laughing. No disrespect, but c’mon “Goof Fellow” 🤣😂🤪 G O O F 🤣😂🤪 — Always Tired (@LearnDrivel) October 8, 2021

For he’s a Jolly Goof Fellow! #WheelOfFortune — Ron Greger (@rockinron62) October 7, 2021

I guess that answer was not GOOF enough…😂#WheelOfFortune — MK (@moy1818) October 7, 2021

While Fisher would do well in the game overall, she did come in with another big flub that had viewers scratching their heads.

On a puzzle with the answer, “Wolves and sheep,” and only the O and V missing, she guessed, “Wilkes and sheep.”

@WheelofFortune How the heck didn't any of them know it was wolves? — charlespoet (@charlespoet1) October 7, 2021

Is this lady for real it’s wolves #WheelOfFortune — AshleyInDisneyWorld (@DisneyLife91) October 7, 2021

Despite the errors, Fisher still made it to the final puzzle, and though she didn’t get it right, she walked away from the show with over $20,000 in prize money.