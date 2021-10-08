Ellen Pompeo is loving all the “Grey’s Anatomy” fan theories.

On Thursday night, the actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host brought up all the speculation about whether the season will be the show’s last.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Fight With Denzel Washington On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set

In particular, Kimmel brought up a fan Twitter account that Pompeo had retweeted, noting that a shirt she wore in the most recent “Grey’s” was the same she wore in the series pilot.

“It is the same shirt,” Pompeo confirmed, adding that she believes it might literally be the same shirt from all those years ago.

“It was my idea to pay homage to many things in many different seasons, and to give the audience things to watch out for.”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Believing The End Is Near Are ‘Not Far Off’

Later in the interview, Pompeo revealed that she jars tomatoes herself, promising that they will make Kimmel’s pizzas even better than his usual favourite canned tomatoes.

With a blindfold on, the host tried some from the store-bought can, and some form Pompeo’s jar.

Even after the taste test, Kimmel still preferred the canned tomatoes, prompting Pompeo to admonish him, “I’m taking my tomatoes back, Jimmy!”