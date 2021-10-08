Issa Rae is becoming a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, and in a new interview with Mic the star/creator of HBO’s “Insecure” discusses the expectations that come with being a Black female showrunner.

“I knew the onus was going to be on us to represent all Black women because we just didn’t have a lot of shows featuring Black women then,” she explained, offering a “white show” like “Big Little Lies” as an example.

“Nobody’s coming for Nicole Kidman like, ‘B***h, you don’t represent every white woman. F**k you,’” she said, pointing to the “special scrutiny” of TV series and films that come from a Black perspective. “Every Black show gets it. Every Black piece of work gets scrutiny because we’re sensitive about our s**t,” she continued.

“I said from the jump during the promo tour: ‘This is a very specific Black female experience — it’s my specific one — we cannot represent all of that.’ And even now people are still like, ‘This doesn’t represent me, this is not it, this is the only representation that we have,’ and I realize that’s just a constant complaint with whatever you put out,” Rae reflected.

Looking back to her groundbreaking pre-“Insecure” web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl”, Rae recalled some advice she received that stuck with her.

“From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have a white character to be a bridge, and for people to care, for it to get awards, for it to be considered worthy of the television canon,” she said, pointing to White Jay (played by Lyman Johnson), a white character who’s central to the first season of “Awkward Black Girl”.

Placing her character in a relationship with a white character, she revealed, came from a colleague’s advice.

“She was just like, ‘Girl, if you want this s**t to set off to the next level, you got to put a white character in there, then white people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your s**t, and it’ll blow up,’” Rae recalled. “And then it literally happened.”

According to Rae, she kept that advice in mind when developing “Insecure”, with the show’s early seasons prominently featuring a white co-worker named Freida at We Got Y’All, the non-profit where Issa’s character worked. However, Rae had an epiphany and eventually dropped the character.

“And I was like, ‘F**k no! This is not a show about Freida!’” Rae explained. “That was when I started actively resisting. When Issa quit work and we got rid of the We Got Y’all storyline, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters now in the most refreshing way.’”

The fifth and final season of “Insecure” debuts on Sunday, Oct. 24.