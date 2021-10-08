Adam Lambert can really sing anything in any style.
On Friday, the “American Idol” alum was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest-host tWitch, who had him put his amazing voice to the test.
In a game of ‘Takin’ It to the Tweets’, Adam Lambert had to sing celebrity tweets in styles suggested by the host.
First up was a pop rendition of a tweet by Kris Jenner, which read, “I feel like there’s a giant meatloaf inside of me.”
Next, Lambert went country for a Justin Bieber tweet that said, “Why is Rhode Island nor a road or an island.”
Finally, he took on a Cher tweet, singing in an operatic style, “I blocked someone’s DAD!?! Who was it?”
Also on the show, Lambert reminisced about his first appearance on “Ellen”, and talked about his Halloween plans.