Cardi B is trying her hand at officiating!

The rapper helps marry a same-sex couple in the latest episode of “Cardi Tries”, and Raven-Symoné is there to help. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the special moment when the “Raven’s Home” star surprises the brides during their ceremony.

The clip begins with Cardi officiating the wedding and telling the two brides, “Now, the couple will exchange the rings as a symbol of their love.”

“We are going to get the rings by a special friend of mine that I admire so much and been a part of this process,” Cardi continues as she introduces Raven. “This wedding is surprise, surprise, surprise.”

It then shows Cardi and Raven talking about the ceremony and how it reminded the actress of her wedding to wife Miranda Maday.

“Holding those rings in my hand, knowing you were going to officiate and standing there waiting, looking at them looking at each other in their eyes,” Raven says. “It reminded me of my wedding day when I really wanted to see my wife in a beautiful wedding dress.” See the full clip above!

The new “Cardi Tries” episodes see the two women meeting bride Brandi as they prepare for a surprise wedding. The two help her pick out her wedding dress, decor, and discuss their own experiences getting married without their family present.

With National Coming Out Day coming up, Cardi and Raven discuss the importance of Brandi’s coming out journey, as well as Cardi’s family’s relationship with her sister’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the other bride, Shannon, thinks she’s there for her engagement party and gets shocked when she finds out that Cardi is officiating.

The new episode airs Friday, just ahead of National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11, which also happens to be Cardi’s birthday). “Cardi Tries” is viewable on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch.

More From ET:

Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B a Thoughtful Baby Gift For 1-Month Old Son

Cardi B Says She ‘Lost So Much Blood’ While Giving Birth to Her Son

Cardi B Dons Lavish Look in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth