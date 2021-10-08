Dwayne Johnson is a wrestler, a movie star, and now he’s adding MC to his belt.
On Friday, the “Hobbes & Shaw” star is set to make his rap debut on the new track “Face Off”, from artist Tech N9ne.
Johnson teased the song, which also features Joey Cool and King Iso, on Twitter.
Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne🐐 @therealkingiso & #joeycool
Honored to add some Rock gasoline⛽️💪🏾 to their FIRE🔥
Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it…#FACEOFF 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶✊🏾
DROPS TOMORROW!!! pic.twitter.com/4r4pkb7V4j
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021
In another tease, he shared a video of him working out to a clip from the song, featuring his verse.
NEW @ProjectRock #OutlawManaCollection🔥
*Recognize the voice?
“Then I’m comin’ at ya with EXTREME MANA”
Track drops TOMORROW
🎤🎶🔥 #FACEOFF #Tech9#KingIso#JoeyCool#ROCK pic.twitter.com/ssOLwyz0pn
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 7, 2021
Fans were pumped and impressed with The Rock’s rap skills.
Damn The Rock has bars https://t.co/jvjVJDeZda
— Vin Guarnieri (@VinnyGuarnieri) October 8, 2021
Some fans, though, threw some cold water on the idea that “Face Off” is Johnson’s debut as a rapper, pointing out that he made an appearance on Wyclef Jean’s 2000 song “It Doesn’t Matter”.
What about this classic
Wyclef Jean, The Rock, Melky Sedeck – It Doesn't Matter https://t.co/mM7qo3jslI via @YouTube
— Robert (@Petii817) October 8, 2021
yoo.. Your song with Wyclef doesn't matter? it was RIGHT there!!!
— Dasugo🏀🇳🇬✝️ (@Dasugo) October 8, 2021