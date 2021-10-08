Dwayne Johnson is a wrestler, a movie star, and now he’s adding MC to his belt.

On Friday, the “Hobbes & Shaw” star is set to make his rap debut on the new track “Face Off”, from artist Tech N9ne.

Johnson teased the song, which also features Joey Cool and King Iso, on Twitter.

In another tease, he shared a video of him working out to a clip from the song, featuring his verse.

Fans were pumped and impressed with The Rock’s rap skills.

Fans were pumped and impressed with The Rock's rap skills.

 

 

Some fans, though, threw some cold water on the idea that “Face Off” is Johnson’s debut as a rapper, pointing out that he made an appearance on Wyclef Jean’s 2000 song “It Doesn’t Matter”.