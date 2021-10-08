William Shatner is mostly looking forward to his flight to space.

The “Star Trek” icon, 90, who will be on Jeff Bezos’s next Blue Origin flight, chatted with fans at New York Comic-Con on Friday, and according to CNN, he shared his excitement and fears about heading into outer space.

Shatner had originally hoped to be on the first Blue Origin flight, which took off in July, but “all of a sudden” Bezos and his brother were announced for the trip, “Then there was an old lady… and then there was a young lady.”

“So finally they came to me on the second thing,” the Canadian star added. “They said, ‘All right, how would you like to go up? You’ll be the oldest guy in space.’… I don’t want to be known as the oldest guy. I’m bloody Captain Kirk!”

And despite his excitement, Shatner is still apprehensive.

“We’re human beings, we make mistakes,” he said. “I’m thinking, I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine. So there is a little niggling fire of terror. I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!”

He added, “You know, I’m not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold.”

The “Miss Congeniality” actor also talked about what he looked forward to seeing in space.

“Three minutes in the weightlessness of space, and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and — I was planning on pressing my nose against the window, you know, and my only hope was I wouldn’t see somebody else looking back.”

The New Shepard NS-18 flight will lift off on Oct. 12.