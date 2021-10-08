Fans of high-octane action-thrillers are cautioned to strap on their seatbelts for the arrival of a new trailer for female-led espionage flick “The 355”.

In the highly anticipated film, Jessica Chastain heads a predominantly female cast that also includes Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, and Sebastian Stan.

“When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan), who is tracking their every move,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world — or get them killed.”

During a 2020 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, Chastain, who is also one of the film’s producers, explained that the genesis of “The 355” came from her realization that there hadn’t been a lot of ensemble-style action movies featuring a female cast.

“I had seen so many movies with ensembles of male actors that were great films, and great actors, but I was wondering, Why don’t we have movies with women?” she said. “I know that in real life, women are at the forefront of espionage.”

Originally announced in 2018, “The 355” was slated for release in January 2021. That date was since pushed back an entire year, and is now scheduled to hit theatres on Jan. 7, 2022.