Months after their collaboration on the “Butter” remix, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are finally meeting.

In a video shared on the K-pop band’s YouTube page on Friday, the group documented their first meeting in New York City and even teased another potential collab.

“Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big,” Stallion said in the new clip. “We gotta do a video, and it’s going to be happening.”

BTS also thanked Megan for her epic rap track for “Butter”.

“After we listened to your rap recording, everyone was so impressed,” RM said.

“No, I was so happy and I was so grateful,” Megan gushed in response. “I had already told my manager. I was like, ‘I wanna do a song with BTS,’ and then when it came up, I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy.”

The new pals later posted for a couple of selfies together.