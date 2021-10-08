The stars of “That ’70s Show” are getting ready to say “hello Wisconsin!” once again, as a new spin-off of the iconic series is announced by Netflix.

Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) will reprise their roles, while producers say more of the original cast will make guest appearances.

According to the official synopsis, “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the sequel to the Fox series.

“That ’70s Show” alum Gregg Mettler will serve as showrunner, with original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner acting as executive producers.

The original sitcom also starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.