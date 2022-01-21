NBC has unveiled a new teaser for “Law & Order”, following the network’s announcement last fall that the show was being brought back for a 21st season, more than a decade after its cancellation in 2020.

Jeffrey Donovan became the first confirmed cast member for the “Law & Order” revival.

The “Burn Notice” alum will play an NYPD detective, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Jan. 21, NBC unveiled its first promo for the anticipated new reboot, featuring the return of one of the franchise’s most beloved and longest-lasting characters: Jack McCoy, with Sam Waterston back to revive the character he played for 16 seasons of “L&O”.

Meanwhile, at least one other former “L&O” star has revealed he’s been contacted about possibly dusting off his badge and reprising his role.

Anthony Anderson, who played Det. Kevin Bernard during the show’s 18th, 19th and 20th seasons, taped an upcoming episode of Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show this week, and shared a bit of “Law & Order” news of his own.

“I did have a conversation with [‘Law & Order’ creator] Dick Wolf. I will just say that,” Anderson said, as reported by Deadline. “So, we’ll see what the future holds.”

“NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honoured dramas with the 21st season of ‘Law & Order’,” NBC stated in its announcement. “The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine ‘the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’”

“Law & Order” premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24.