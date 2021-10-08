Erika Jayne found herself in the middle of a new battle on Instagram.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, 50, who is in the middle of a bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, defended herself after fans accused her of comparing herself to Jesus.

It all started when Jayne reposted a fan’s Instagram Story that called out one of the lawyers in the case.

“This is exactly how CHRIST died,” the fan wrote over the image. Jayne reposted the pic to her own Instagram page.

“No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Jayne tweeted Thursday. “Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it. 🙄”

After seeing the picture on her page, fans quickly pointed out how wrong it was.

As fans of “RHOBH” know, the reality star’s legal drama has been playing out on the current season. Jayne has been sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case for allegedly knowing that Girardi, 82, was paying for her expenses for at least 12 years.

Jayne has denied any wrongdoing, saying she had no knowledge of the disgraced attorney’s alleged crimes.