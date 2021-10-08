Erika Jayne found herself in the middle of a new battle on Instagram.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, 50, who is in the middle of a bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, defended herself after fans accused her of comparing herself to Jesus.

It all started when Jayne reposted a fan’s Instagram Story that called out one of the lawyers in the case.

“This is exactly how CHRIST died,” the fan wrote over the image. Jayne reposted the pic to her own Instagram page.

“No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Jayne tweeted Thursday. “Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it. 🙄”

No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it. 🙄 https://t.co/uiRuSyeNA5 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) October 7, 2021

After seeing the picture on her page, fans quickly pointed out how wrong it was.

Reposting is the same as posting yourself. It means you cosigned it. Seriously, what is wrong with you? — Lynn (@lynne1251) October 7, 2021

Repeat after me, "I am terribly sorry for what happened to the victims of my ex-husband's alleged crimes. I extend my deepest regret and sympathy to their families and will work to the best of my ability to ensure that they see justice." — Teresa's Forehead 🌈 (@TeresasForehea1) October 8, 2021

Erika Jayne comparing herself to Christ is…..absolutely insane. This woman has lost her damn mind. pic.twitter.com/Q3QM3802r9 — tEDdi but cool (@notXpensive2bme) October 7, 2021

As fans of “RHOBH” know, the reality star’s legal drama has been playing out on the current season. Jayne has been sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case for allegedly knowing that Girardi, 82, was paying for her expenses for at least 12 years.

Jayne has denied any wrongdoing, saying she had no knowledge of the disgraced attorney’s alleged crimes.