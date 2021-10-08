Jake Gyllenhaal is looking back on starring as as Quentin Beck/Mysterio opposite Tom Holland in 2019’s “Spider Man: Far From Home”.

While joining in on “The Howard Stern Show”, the actor admitted that acting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was “a whole different craft.”

“It’s hard, man. That acting is hard. All of it,” he recalled.

“That world is enormous. And I joined that world way into that run; a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on and I get to figure it out.”

Revealing how Holland helped him out after he forgot his lines during a bout of anxiety, Gyllenhaal continued, “I was freaking out. It was a scene with [Samuel L.] Jackson, Tom [Holland]… there were a number of actors in that scene. And I remember not being able to remember my lines. I was the wooden board. And they were like, ‘Whoa’.”

“And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, ‘Dude, help me out’. He’s like, ‘It’s all good, man. Just relax’. It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did. I just put a lot of pressure on [myself] because I love that world.”

He added, “I had to walk up [to people on set] and be like, ‘Look man, I just came off Broadway doing a one-man show for an hour and a half onstage, so I got this. Please, believe me’.”