Rami Malek is revealing the inventive method he once used to get his head shots into the hands of A-listers.

While appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday, the actor reflected on his time as a very cheeky pizza delivery man.

“Every job I had was, like, to deliver pizzas, and I’d stick my headshot into the pizza box,” recalled Malek, who dropped food into houses belonging to stars like George Clooney and Andy Garcia.

“I thought if I bought [headshots] in bulk, they would be cheaper. So I bought, like, 500 of them of which I still have probably have 420,” he continued.

Revealing how his efforts eventually landed him a role in “Gilmore Girls”, Malek went on, “I slipped them in every manila envelope, sent them to all my agents…. Nobody called back for a year. Then I got one callback.”

“I submitted myself for a casting and the casting director called me back. She said, ‘Can I speak to Rami Malek‘s agent?’ I said, ‘Speaking.’ She goes, ‘What company is this?’ I go, ‘Well…’ She goes, ‘Is this Rami Malek?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ She starts laughing. She goes, ‘Do you have a SAG card, honey?’ I said, ‘No, but we can work on that’.”

The “No Time to Die” star added, “I just said, ‘You know, I’m 15 minutes away from Warner Bros. Bring me in, and let’s see how it goes. And I was just very presumptuous. She brought me in that day, got the call back and that was it. Got the gig — next day.”