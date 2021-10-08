Billie Lourd is opening up about losing both her mom and her grandma in a matter of days.

In a new interview with the “New Day” podcast, the “American Horror Story” actress recalled the devastating loss and revealed she’s still mourning her loved ones.

Lourd’s mom, “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher died in December 2016. One day later, Fisher’s mother and Lourd’s grandma, Debbie Reynolds, also died.

“It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it’s really hard for me,” Lourd said.

“Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn’t mean,” she added. “There’s this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn’t know what the f**k I was talking about or who the f**k I was or what was going on. And I said something like, ‘Well, now that they’re gone, I get to just be Billie.’ ”

“It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted,” Lourd explained further. “I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the ‘Billie Show.'”

The “Star Wars” actress later called Reynolds as one of her “favourite people” and said she misses her mom “every day.”

“She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f**king friend ever,” Lourd said. “There’s no one who will ever be as funny as she is,” she said. “She was just — she is amazing.”