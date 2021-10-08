The cast of the new Amazon Original series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” were honoured by a visit from Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. on Friday. The stars of the original movie dropped by the lend their support and officially pass the torch on to the new cast during a virtual Q&A at New York Comic Con.

“Welcome all of you as the new generation of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,” said Prinze. “I know you guys are gonna do a great job reppin’ it.”

“I just wanted to say how excited I am that ‘I know What You Did Last Summer’ is finally becoming a TV series,” added Hewitt. “Best of luck and I can’t wait to see it.”

The official synopsis for the series explains, “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

“As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

Amazon will drop the first four episodes on Oct. 15.

The reboot stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso.