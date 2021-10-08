Hayley Williams is stepping back from social media.

The Paramore frontwoman took to Instagram on Friday, announcing the deactivation of all her personal accounts.

In her final post, Williams wrote, “I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”

She continued, “I’ve been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then MySpace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own personal use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.”

Despite saying goodbye to her personal accounts, Paramore’s news will continue to be posted on the band’s official page.

‘No judgement to anyone who loves their social media. Just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permisssion to create more boundaries and space to grow — sometimes ‘no’ is the kindest thing you can say… to anyone!… even yourself,” she wrote.