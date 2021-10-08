Britney Spears is putting pen to paper for a new novel about a girl who becomes a ghost after being murdered.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with fans.

“I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know,” wrote Spears at the beginning of her lengthy post.

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!”

Spears added, “She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo.”

The announcement comes after a judge ruled that Jamie Spears was suspended from overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship could come to an end in her next scheduled court hearing on November 12.