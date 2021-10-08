Gordon Ramsay is sharing an update about his daughter Holly Ramsay, who revealed she was sexually assaulted during her time in college.

The celebrity chef, 54, chatted with the DailyMail this week, revealing Holly is continuing her “healing process” and is now “absolutely fine.”

During an episode of her “21 & Over” podcast in May, Holly, 21, shared her story, revealing she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18-years-old. She said she was studying fashion in London at the time but soon left the school to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for three months following the assaults.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then I have been in therapy up to three times a week,” Holly said at the time, revealing it took her over a year to come forward. “I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could. My family has been an amazing support. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways.”

In his update, Gordon said Holly “has had a very difficult time” but she’s doing a lot better.

“Now she is in an amazing position,” he said. “And she has dealt with those issues.”

“The pandemic, from a dad’s point of view, was perfect timing because we got to spend quality time together and we got to understand what she’s gone through,” he added. “She’s absolutely fine now, there was a healing process.”

Since leaving college, Holly is focused on being a mental health advocate.