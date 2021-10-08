Kate McKinnon is embracing animal print and saying “hey” to all the “cool cats and kittens” as she transforms into Carole Baskin for an upcoming TV series.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was spotted as the big cat rescue sanctuary owner for the first time while filming scenes for the show on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Baskin’s husband, Howard Lewis was also seen filming on Friday, Oct. 8.

While Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries grabbed headlines last year, the new series is based on the Wondery podcast centred on the rivalry between Baskin and Joe Exotic which ultimately led to a murder-for-hire plot that landed the so-called Tiger King in jail.

The podcast synopsis also highlight’s Baskin’s “checkered past” claiming “when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.”

Dennis Quaid has also signed on to play reality show producer Rick Kirkman in the Peacock limited series, tentatively titled “Joe Exotic”.

Nat Wolff will star as Joe’s husband Travis Maldonado, with Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley rounding out the cast.

No release date has been announced yet for the project, but it will air on STACK TV and on the Global TV App in Canada.