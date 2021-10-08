Alyson Hannigan lives in a famous Los Angeles home.

The “How I Met Your Mother” alum sat down with SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show” to promote Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” and revealed her home was used in the upcoming season of “This Is Us”.

According to Hannigan, she and her husband Alexis Denisof turned down countless other inquiries about using the property as a set but changed their mind after learning the show’s director was their neighbour.

“The people we bought our house from, I don’t know if they ever lived here. I think they just rented it out for film shoots. I think my house’s resume is longer than mine,” she said. “When we moved in we were like, ‘We will never do that, we know what productions do to locations’ and all that. I mean, I would say at least twice a month, get requests because the house is just known.”

The couple, who share daughters Satyana Marie, 12, and Keeva Jane, 9, moved into the home in 2018.

And not only did the family get a “staycation on them” but the show gave “us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged.”

“They fixed damage that I had done. We’ve got a lot of wood or whatever [and] you can’t tape anything to it or it takes some of the stain off and I didn’t know that on my first Halloween and I taped to this beautiful door,” she continued. “I forever see like little tape marks. No, they fixed that too! I was like ‘You guys!'”

According to “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore, the cast and crew began filming the sixth and final season on Sept. 9. It is unclear when the final season will start to air.